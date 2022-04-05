Starbucks' general counsel to leave as Schultz returns as CEO

April 5 (Reuters) - Starbucks Corp's SBUX.O general counsel, Rachel Gonzalez, was dismissed from her role as Howard Schultz returns to the chief executive position, according to a regulatory filing on Tuesday.

Gonzalez will continue to serve as an adviser until she leaves the company on May 20, the filing said.

(Reporting by Hilary Russ; Editing by Leslie Adler)

