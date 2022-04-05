US Markets
Starbucks' general counsel to leave as Schultz returns as CEO

Starbucks Corp's general counsel, Rachel Gonzalez, was dismissed from her role as Howard Schultz returns to the chief executive position, according to a regulatory filing on Tuesday.

Gonzalez will continue to serve as an adviser until she leaves the company on May 20, the filing said.

