Starbucks' Future Growth Hinges on How We Work

The Starbucks (NASDAQ: SBUX) strategy of being centrally located to offices and commuting hubs has served the coffee chain well over the years. On this episode of "Ask Us Anything" on Motley Fool Live, recorded on March 18, Fool.com contributor Jason Hall talks about why that might need to change as more and more people eschew the daily office grind in favor of working from home.

Jason Hall: I think part of the Starbucks growth opportunity in the U.S. right now is going to be tied to what happens with how we work over the next few years. Part of the company's strategy over the past 20 years is to build more of its locations either in places where people are transiting through back and forth in that morning commute, or within walking distance of lots of corporate offices. As we see people going to the office less, working from home more, there is some potential weakness in that long-term strategy, and those locations are no longer convenient for people who aren't going to the office. I think part of their strategy is going to be some sort of a pivot more toward being more proximate to the home office and not so much focus on those office space areas. I think it's really early in the game to say how that's going to look. But I do think that that's something that hopefully management is taking a serious look at and thinking about their plans to continue to evolve and expand in the U.S. I think that's important.

