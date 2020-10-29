US Markets
SBUX

Starbucks forecasts better-than-expected earnings for fiscal 2021

Contributor
Nivedita Balu Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/WILLY KURNIAWAN

Starbucks Corp forecast 2021 earnings largely above estimates on Thursday, helped by strong online orders and a recovery in demand following the initial hit from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Oct 29 (Reuters) - Starbucks Corp SBUX.O forecast 2021 earnings largely above estimates on Thursday, helped by strong online orders and a recovery in demand following the initial hit from the COVID-19 pandemic.

The coffee chain expects adjusted profit for fiscal 2021 between $2.70 per share and $2.90 per share. Analysts had forecast $2.74, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

For the fourth quarter, comparable sales fell 9%, compared with Wall Street estimates of a 12.13% decline, as consumers picked up their morning coffee at cafes as they gradually returned to their daily routines.

(Reporting by Nivedita Balu in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

((Nivedita.Balu@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780; outside U.S. +91 80 6749 4822/ Twitter: @niveditabalu))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

SBUX

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular