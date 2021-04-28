Starbucks Falls After Hours on Q2 Results

Starbucks (NASDAQ: SBUX) released its second-quarter financial results after market hours Tuesday, and although the coffee giant posted some encouraging numbers, its shares declined regardless.

The quarter saw the company book revenue of $6.7 billion, up 11% from the same period of 2020. That was fueled by a 15% improvement in global same-cafe sales. Net profit more than doubled, rising to $659 million from the year-ago result of $328 million. On a non-GAAP (adjusted) per-share basis, the company's bottom line saw a similar trajectory, landing at $0.62 from Q2 2020's $0.32.

Image source: Starbucks.

On average, the analysts tracking the stock were expecting revenue of $6.82 billion and an adjusted per-share net profit of $0.53.

Much of the improvements, of course, are due to the U.S. slowly emerging from the coronavirus outbreak. Stay-in-place measures, mandatory and otherwise, are mostly in the past, while businesses have gradually been allowed to reopen.

Starbucks is convinced it'll recover along with the economy. "We have positioned Starbucks for the inevitable great human reconnection that we see unfolding in the U.S. and will propagate in every market around the world, where people once again connect with others face-to-face to heal, to belong, to reflect, to share and to celebrate," it quoted CEO Kevin Johnson as saying.

The company proffered guidance for the entirety of 2021 (which, as a note, includes one extra week compared to 2020). It believes revenue will be $28.5 billion to $29.3 billion. Adjusted earnings are forecast at $2.90 to $3.00 per share. Those line items in 2020 were $23.5 billion and $1.17, respectively.

Investors were clearly expecting more. In early evening, Starbucks stock was trading down 1.7%.

10 stocks we like better than Starbucks

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Starbucks wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of February 24, 2021

Eric Volkman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool owns shares of and recommends Starbucks. The Motley Fool recommends the following options: short April 2021 $110.0 calls on Starbucks. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.