Starbucks eyes plant-based food, reusable packaging in latest sustainability push

Starbucks Corp aims to add more plant-based food and drinks to its menu, make its packaging reusable and invest in better waste-management, CEO Kevin Johnson said on Tuesday, as part of the company's latest plan to become more environmentally friendly.
