Starbucks extends coronavirus provisions for 2 weeks, explores more changes

Contributor
Hilary Russ Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/TINGSHU WANG

Starbucks Corp on Wednesday said it will extend special coronavirus provisions, including pay increases for workers and closed dining areas, for two weeks to May 3.

The world's largest coffee chain is also considering the use of non-medical grade face masks and possibly handing off mobile orders to customers at doorways to help ease drive-thru pressure in some stores, the company said in a letter to employees.

