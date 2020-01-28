Starbucks expects hit from coronavirus after closing half of China stores

US Markets

Starbucks Corp on Tuesday became the first major U.S. company to signal a hit from the new coronavirus outbreak in China, as it closed more than half of its stores in China and adjusted its operating hours.

