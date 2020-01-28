Starbucks expects hit from coronavirus after closing half of China stores

Starbucks Corp on Tuesday became the first major U.S. company to signal a hit from the new coronavirus outbreak in China, as it closed more than half of its stores in China and adjusted its operating hours.
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.