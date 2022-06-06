Markets
SBUX

Starbucks Expects CEO Transition In First Calendar Quarter Of 2023

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Starbucks Corp. (SBUX) Board stated that its search continues to be on track to identify a successor ceo in the coming months. The Board has agreed with Schultz that he will remain as interim ceo through the first quarter of 2023. Driving toward an announcement this Fall, the handoff will take place in the first calendar quarter of 2023. Thereafter, Schultz will remain on the Board.

The Board noted that this timeline provides the company the ideal runway for a seamless transition and continuity of leadership through the 2022 holiday season.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

SBUX

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular