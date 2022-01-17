Starbucks expands delivery services in China to Meituan's platform

Refiles to corrects day to Tuesday, not Friday

BEIJING, Jan 18 (Reuters) - Starbucks SBUX.O on Tuesday said it has entered a new partnership with China's Meituan 3690.HK which will see it offer its coffee delivery services on the super-app and also a new private coffee experiences booking service at its stores.

