Starbucks Expands Community Stores In South Korea

(RTTNews) - Coffee retail giant Starbucks (SBUX) announced its plan to expand its profit-sharing Community Store program in Korea. The company plans to open the first of several locations in early 2020.

The country is one of three Starbucks markets with Community Stores, according to a press release.

Starbucks launched the first community store in Korea in Seoul five years ago and has been donating 30 cents from every purchase at the store to Green Umbrella ChildFund Korea to support lifelong skills development for youth through the Starbucks Comprehensive Youth Leadership Program.

Starbucks works with local non-profits and community organizations to fund innovative programs that empower the local community.

"For nearly 50 years, Starbucks has believed that one of the most important contributions we can make is to serve as a catalyst for positive impact in the communities where we do business," said John Culver, group president, international, channel development and global coffee and tea, in the release. "As a company, each year we try to live up to this responsibility in new and meaningful ways. I'm proud to announce that this year, we're introducing a plan that will increase our commitment to building more Community Stores across South Korea."

