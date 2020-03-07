Starbucks Employee Diagnosed With Coronavirus In Seattle

(RTTNews) - A Starbucks employee in Seattle has been diagnosed with Coronavirus, causing the store to close for a deep cleaning, the company said.

The company also said that the employee, who worked at its 1st & University store in downtown Seattle, was self-isolating at home for a period of time.

"We quickly activated our protocols, immediately closing the store and initiating a deep clean overnight, following all recommended guidelines from the City of Seattle and King County public health authorities," wrote Rossann Williams, president of U.S. company-operated business and Canada for Starbucks, on an open letter posted on the company's website.

"These officials have encouraged us to reopen the store after further preventative cleaning, which we have already conducted, staffed by partners who have no known impact from COVID-19," Williams wrote in the letter.

The company noted that it will continue to follow its COVID-19 protocols, rooted in partner care and expertise from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention or CDC. The frequent, additional cleaning and sanitizing procedures already underway in all its stores are fully in line with their guidance.

Earlier this week, Starbucks temporarily suspended the use of personal cups and mugs at its North American outlets amid ongoing concerns of coronavirus outbreak.

The company then said it would continue to honor its 10-cent discount for anyone who brings in a personal cup or tumbler for coffee, even though customers can't use them. The coffee chain has given customers discounts for using their own cups for new purchases since 1985, according to the company's website.

Earlier this week, Microsoft, Amazon and Facebook asked their employees to work from home after announcing coronavirus cases.

