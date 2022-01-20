Starbucks Drops Vaccine Mandate: Will Other Companies Follow?

After the Supreme Court blocked the Biden administration’s employer vaccine mandate, a huge U.S. company, Starbucks, has followed suit.

In a memo sent Tuesday (The Associated Press reported) to employees, Starbucks Chief Operating Officer John Culver wrote: “We respect the court’s ruling and will comply.”

The federal vaccine mandate, which applied to private companies with 100 or more employees, would have required more than 84 million workers to get vaccinated for Covid-19, or pay for weekly testing, by Feb. 9.

President Joe Biden announced the rule in September, and the Department of Labor Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) wrote the rule under emergency authority due to the ongoing public health crisis.

However, in a 6-3 vote, the Supreme Court rejected the vaccine mandate, calling it a “significant encroachment into the lives—and health—of a vast number of employees.”

“Although Congress has indisputably given OSHA the power to regulate occupational dangers, it has not given that agency the power to regulate public health more broadly,” the opinion, presented by the Supreme Court’s conservative majority, stated. Making so many private employees get vaccinated falls under regulating public health, the justices wrote.

However, the court upheld the vaccination mandate that applies to most healthcare workers.

Starbucks, which employs 228,000 people in the U.S, disclosed that 90% of employees are fully vaccinated. The coffee chain asked their workers to stop wearing cloth masks, but will instead provide medical-grade surgical masks.

Culver said in the memo that Starbucks still strongly encourages vaccinations and booster shots.

Starbucks joins another large employer, General Electric, in suspending its vaccine and testing requirements—but other large companies have kept their mandates in place for now.

Citigroup, one the largest banks in the U.S., announced that they will keep their vaccine mandate in place, since they reached 99% vaccination compliance.

How the OSHA Vaccine Mandate Would Have Worked

The vaccine requirement would apply to workers at companies with 100 or more employees. Included companies would have been required to provide paid time off to workers who need to get vaccinated, and to workers recovering from side effects after receiving a vaccine dose.

Workers who choose not to get vaccinated would be required to wear a mask while on the job site, per the rule. They also would have been on the hook to pay for masks and weekly tests.

“I am disappointed that the Supreme Court has chosen to block common-sense life-saving requirements for employees at large businesses that were grounded squarely in both science and the law,” Biden said in a statement, calling the vaccinate-or-test-weekly model “a very modest burden.”

A similar rule states that employees at health care facilities that participate in Medicare or Medicaid don’t have the option to submit weekly tests in lieu of vaccination. In short: If you don’t get vaccinated, you’ll lose your job.

There are still challenges to the health care worker mandate, putting it on hold in nearly half of states. The other 25 states have begun to enforce it.

The OSHA mandate wasn’t the first nationwide vaccine mandate, but it’s the first that includes private companies. Biden signed an executive order in September that required federal workers and contractors to get vaccinated for the coronavirus. Federal workers were required to be fully vaccinated by Nov. 22.

Federal contractors would have needed to be fully vaccinated by Jan. 18, but that rule has also been suspended while it’s being challenged in court.

If they don’t comply and don’t have a religious or medical exemption, federal employees can be suspended or terminated.

Vaccine Mandate is Highly Divisive

The suspension of the mandate came primarily from Republican governors and business groups saying the mandate hinders commerce and steps beyond the federal government’s purview.

“As small businesses try to recover after almost two years of significant business disruptions, the last thing they need is a mandate that would cause more business challenges,” Karen Harned, Executive Director of National Federation of Independent Business (NFIB) Small Business Legal Center, said in a statement. NFIB had filed opposition to the private vaccine mandate.

Sixty-three percent of Americans are fully vaccinated, and many large corporations have already established a vaccine requirement for workers. More than 20 states have some sort of vaccine mandate in place.

