Starbucks downgraded to Sell from Neutral at Redburn Atlantic

Redburn Atlantic analyst Edward Lewis downgraded Starbucks (SBUX) to Sell from Neutral with a price target of $77, down from $84. The firm models a return to comp growth in fiscal 2025 under new CEO Brian Niccol but questions what level of comp growth the business can sustain given less support from ticket. Redburn’s chief concern is the cost Starbucks must incur to deliver this recovery, the analyst tells investors in a research note. With shares trading above a 20-year average valuation multiple, “there is little room for error,” the firm contends.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on SBUX:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.