Starbucks Corporation (SBUX) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 10, 2021

Starbucks Corporation (SBUX) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 10, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.49 per share is scheduled to be paid on November 26, 2021. Shareholders who purchased SBUX prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 8.89% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $115.16, the dividend yield is 1.7%.

The previous trading day's last sale of SBUX was $115.16, representing a -8.83% decrease from the 52 week high of $126.32 and a 28.27% increase over the 52 week low of $89.78.

SBUX's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $3.55. Zacks Investment Research reports SBUX's forecasted earnings growth in 2022 as 6.99%, compared to an industry average of 30%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the sbux Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to SBUX through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have SBUX as a top-10 holding:

Invesco Dynamic Food & Beverage ETF (PBJ)

Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF (PEJ)

iShares Evolved U.S. Consumer Staples ETF (IECS)

SPDR Select Sector Fund - Consumer Discretionary (XLY)

Vanguard Consumer Discretion ETF (VCR).

The top-performing ETF of this group is XLY with an increase of 20.34% over the last 100 days. PBJ has the highest percent weighting of SBUX at 4.87%.

