Starbucks Corporation (SBUX) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 10, 2020

Starbucks Corporation (SBUX) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 10, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.45 per share is scheduled to be paid on November 27, 2020. Shareholders who purchased SBUX prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 9.76% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $90.65, the dividend yield is 1.99%.

The previous trading day's last sale of SBUX was $90.65, representing a -3.7% decrease from the 52 week high of $94.13 and a 81.23% increase over the 52 week low of $50.02.

SBUX is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as McDonald's Corporation (MCD) and Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (CMG). SBUX's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.77. Zacks Investment Research reports SBUX's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 139.5%, compared to an industry average of -14.1%.

Interested in gaining exposure to SBUX through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?
The following ETF(s) have SBUX as a top-10 holding:

  • iShares U.S. ETF Trust (IECS)
  • SPDR Select Sector Fund - Consumer Discretionary (XLY)
  • iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF (IYC)
  • Vanguard Consumer Discretion ETF (VCR)
  • Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (FDIS).

The top-performing ETF of this group is FDIS with an increase of 25.92% over the last 100 days. IECS has the highest percent weighting of SBUX at 4.28%.

