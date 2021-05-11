Starbucks Corporation (SBUX) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for May 12, 2021

Starbucks Corporation (SBUX) will begin trading ex-dividend on May 12, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.45 per share is scheduled to be paid on May 28, 2021. Shareholders who purchased SBUX prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that SBUX has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $114.3, the dividend yield is 1.57%.

The previous trading day's last sale of SBUX was $114.3, representing a -3.93% decrease from the 52 week high of $118.98 and a 61.78% increase over the 52 week low of $70.65.

SBUX's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.84. Zacks Investment Research reports SBUX's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 154.7%, compared to an industry average of 31%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the SBUX Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to SBUX through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have SBUX as a top-10 holding:

iShares U.S. ETF Trust (IECS)

SPDR Select Sector Fund - Consumer Discretionary (XLY)

Global X Millennial Consumer ETF (MILN)

iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF (IYC)

Vanguard Consumer Discretion ETF (VCR).

The top-performing ETF of this group is VCR with an increase of 15.76% over the last 100 days. IECS has the highest percent weighting of SBUX at 4.43%.

