Starbucks Corporation (SBUX) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for February 17, 2021

Starbucks Corporation (SBUX) will begin trading ex-dividend on February 17, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.45 per share is scheduled to be paid on March 05, 2021. Shareholders who purchased SBUX prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 9.76% increase over prior dividend payment.

The previous trading day's last sale of SBUX was $105.3, representing a -2.27% decrease from the 52 week high of $107.75 and a 110.52% increase over the 52 week low of $50.02.

SBUX is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as McDonald's Corporation (MCD) and Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (CMG). SBUX's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.56. Zacks Investment Research reports SBUX's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 141.94%, compared to an industry average of 6.8%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the SBUX Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to SBUX through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have SBUX as a top-10 holding:

Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates (FDRR)

iShares U.S. ETF Trust (IECS)

SPDR Select Sector Fund - Consumer Discretionary (XLY)

iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF (IYC)

Vanguard Consumer Discretion ETF (VCR).

The top-performing ETF of this group is VCR with an increase of 30.63% over the last 100 days. FDRR has the highest percent weighting of SBUX at 99%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.