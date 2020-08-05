Starbucks Corporation (SBUX) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 06, 2020

Dividends
Starbucks Corporation (SBUX) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 06, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.41 per share is scheduled to be paid on August 21, 2020. Shareholders who purchased SBUX prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that SBUX has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $75.13, the dividend yield is 2.18%.

The previous trading day's last sale of SBUX was $75.13, representing a -23.45% decrease from the 52 week high of $98.14 and a 50.2% increase over the 52 week low of $50.02.

SBUX is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as McDonald's Corporation (MCD) and Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (CMG). SBUX's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.11. Zacks Investment Research reports SBUX's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -65.65%, compared to an industry average of -16.7%.

Interested in gaining exposure to SBUX through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?
The following ETF(s) have SBUX as a top-10 holding:

  • SPDR Select Sector Fund - Consumer Discretionary (XLY)
  • iShares U.S. ETF Trust (IECS)
  • Vanguard Consumer Discretion ETF (VCR)
  • Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (FDIS)
  • iShares Global Consumer Discretionary ETF (RXI).

The top-performing ETF of this group is FDIS with an increase of 56.5% over the last 100 days. XLY has the highest percent weighting of SBUX at 3.93%.

