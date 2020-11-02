Starbucks Corporation Just Beat Earnings Expectations: Here's What Analysts Think Will Happen Next

Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) shareholders are probably feeling a little disappointed, since its shares fell 3.0% to US$86.96 in the week after its latest annual results. It looks like a credible result overall - although revenues of US$24b were in line with what the analysts predicted, Starbucks surprised by delivering a statutory profit of US$0.79 per share, a notable 11% above expectations. Following the result, the analysts have updated their earnings model, and it would be good to know whether they think there's been a strong change in the company's prospects, or if it's business as usual. So we gathered the latest post-earnings forecasts to see what estimates suggest is in store for next year. NasdaqGS:SBUX Earnings and Revenue Growth November 2nd 2020

Taking into account the latest results, the most recent consensus for Starbucks from 26 analysts is for revenues of US$28.5b in 2021 which, if met, would be a huge 21% increase on its sales over the past 12 months. Statutory earnings per share are predicted to bounce 242% to US$2.69. Yet prior to the latest earnings, the analysts had been anticipated revenues of US$28.2b and earnings per share (EPS) of US$2.65 in 2021. The consensus analysts don't seem to have seen anything in these results that would have changed their view on the business, given there's been no major change to their estimates.

With the analysts reconfirming their revenue and earnings forecasts, it's surprising to see that the price target rose 5.0% to US$93.86. It looks as though they previously had some doubts over whether the business would live up to their expectations. That's not the only conclusion we can draw from this data however, as some investors also like to consider the spread in estimates when evaluating analyst price targets. There are some variant perceptions on Starbucks, with the most bullish analyst valuing it at US$105 and the most bearish at US$80.00 per share. With such a narrow range of valuations, the analysts apparently share similar views on what they think the business is worth.

One way to get more context on these forecasts is to look at how they compare to both past performance, and how other companies in the same industry are performing. The analysts are definitely expecting Starbucks' growth to accelerate, with the forecast 21% growth ranking favourably alongside historical growth of 5.8% per annum over the past five years. Other similar companies in the industry (with analyst coverage) are also forecast to grow their revenue at 22% per year. Factoring in the forecast acceleration in revenue, it's pretty clear that Starbucks is expected to grow at about the same rate as the wider industry.

The most obvious conclusion is that there's been no major change in the business' prospects in recent times, with the analysts holding their earnings forecasts steady, in line with previous estimates. They also reconfirmed their revenue estimates, with the company predicted to grow at about the same rate as the wider industry. We note an upgrade to the price target, suggesting that the analysts believes the intrinsic value of the business is likely to improve over time.

With that said, the long-term trajectory of the company's earnings is a lot more important than next year. At Simply Wall St, we have a full range of analyst estimates for Starbucks going out to 2025, and you can see them free on our platform here..

