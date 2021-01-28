Starbucks Corporation Beat Analyst Estimates: See What The Consensus Is Forecasting For This Year

Last week, you might have seen that Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) released its quarterly result to the market. The early response was not positive, with shares down 7.2% to US$97.87 in the past week. It looks to have been a decent result overall - while revenue fell marginally short of analyst estimates at US$6.7b, statutory earnings beat expectations by a notable 11%, coming in at US$0.53 per share. Earnings are an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance, look at what the analysts are forecasting for next year, and see if there's been a change in sentiment towards the company. So we collected the latest post-earnings statutory consensus estimates to see what could be in store for next year. NasdaqGS:SBUX Earnings and Revenue Growth January 28th 2021

Taking into account the latest results, the current consensus from Starbucks' 30 analysts is for revenues of US$28.5b in 2021, which would reflect a substantial 23% increase on its sales over the past 12 months. Statutory earnings per share are predicted to surge 367% to US$2.65. In the lead-up to this report, the analysts had been modelling revenues of US$28.5b and earnings per share (EPS) of US$2.66 in 2021. The consensus analysts don't seem to have seen anything in these results that would have changed their view on the business, given there's been no major change to their estimates.

The analysts reconfirmed their price target of US$109, showing that the business is executing well and in line with expectations. It could also be instructive to look at the range of analyst estimates, to evaluate how different the outlier opinions are from the mean. The most optimistic Starbucks analyst has a price target of US$122 per share, while the most pessimistic values it at US$93.00. Even so, with a relatively close grouping of estimates, it looks like the analysts are quite confident in their valuations, suggesting Starbucks is an easy business to forecast or the the analysts are all using similar assumptions.

One way to get more context on these forecasts is to look at how they compare to both past performance, and how other companies in the same industry are performing. The analysts are definitely expecting Starbucks' growth to accelerate, with the forecast 23% growth ranking favourably alongside historical growth of 4.8% per annum over the past five years. Other similar companies in the industry (with analyst coverage) are also forecast to grow their revenue at 23% per year. Starbucks is expected to grow at about the same rate as its industry, so it's not clear that we can draw any conclusions from its growth relative to competitors.

The most important thing to take away is that there's been no major change in sentiment, with the analysts reconfirming that the business is performing in line with their previous earnings per share estimates. Happily, there were no real changes to sales forecasts, with the business still expected to grow in line with the overall industry. There was no real change to the consensus price target, suggesting that the intrinsic value of the business has not undergone any major changes with the latest estimates.

Following on from that line of thought, we think that the long-term prospects of the business are much more relevant than next year's earnings. We have estimates - from multiple Starbucks analysts - going out to 2025, and you can see them free on our platform here.

Even so, be aware that Starbucks is showing 6 warning signs in our investment analysis , and 3 of those are significant...

