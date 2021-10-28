Starbucks Corp. Q4 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - Starbucks Corp. (SBUX) reported earnings for its fourth quarter that rose from last year.

The company's bottom line totaled $1.76 billion, or $1.49 per share. This compares with $0.39 billion, or $0.33 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.99 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 31.5% to $8.15 billion from $6.20 billion last year.

Starbucks Corp. earnings at a glance:

-EPS (Q4): $1.00 vs. $0.51 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.99 -Revenue (Q4): $8.15 Bln vs. $6.20 Bln last year.

