Starbucks Corp. Q4 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - Starbucks Corp. (SBUX) announced a profit for fourth quarter that dropped from the same period last year.

The company's earnings totaled $392.6 million, or $0.33 per share. This compares with $802.9 million, or $0.67 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.31 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 8.1% to $6.20 billion from $6.75 billion last year.

Starbucks Corp. earnings at a glance:

-EPS (Q4): $0.51 vs. $0.70 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.31 -Revenue (Q4): $6.20 Bln vs. $6.75 Bln last year.

