Starbucks Corp. Q3 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Starbucks Corp. (SBUX):

-Earnings: -$678.4 million in Q3 vs. $1378.8 million in the same period last year. -EPS: -$0.58 in Q3 vs. $1.12 in the same period last year. -Analysts projected -$0.59 per share -Revenue: $4.22 billion in Q3 vs. $6.82 billion in the same period last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.18 to $0.33 Full year EPS guidance: $0.83 to $0.98

