Starbucks Corp. Q2 Profit Increases, beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Starbucks Corp. (SBUX) announced earnings for its second quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $908.3 million, or $0.79 per share. This compares with $674.5 million, or $0.58 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Excluding items, Starbucks Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $0.74 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.65 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 14.1% to $8.72 billion from $7.64 billion last year.

Starbucks Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q2): $908.3 Mln. vs. $674.5 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.79 vs. $0.58 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $0.65 -Revenue (Q2): $8.72 Bln vs. $7.64 Bln last year.

