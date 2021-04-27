Starbucks Corp. Q2 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - Starbucks Corp. (SBUX) reported a profit for its second quarter that climbed from the same period last year.

The company's profit came in at $659.4 million, or $0.56 per share. This compares with $328.4 million, or $0.28 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.53 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 11.2% to $6.67 billion from $6.00 billion last year.

Starbucks Corp. earnings at a glance:

-EPS (Q2): $0.62 vs. $0.32 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.53 -Revenue (Q2): $6.67 Bln vs. $6.00 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $2.90 - $3.00 Full year revenue guidance: $28.5 - $29.3 Bln

