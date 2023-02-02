Starbucks Corp. Q1 Profit Increases, but misses estimates

(RTTNews) - Starbucks Corp. (SBUX) announced a profit for its first quarter that increased from the same period last year but missed the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $855.2 million, or $0.74 per share. This compares with $815.9 million, or $0.69 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Excluding items, Starbucks Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $0.75 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.77 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 8.2% to $8.71 billion from $8.05 billion last year.

Starbucks Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q1): $855.2 Mln. vs. $815.9 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.74 vs. $0.69 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $0.77 -Revenue (Q1): $8.71 Bln vs. $8.05 Bln last year.

