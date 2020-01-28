Starbucks Corp. Q1 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - Starbucks Corp. (SBUX) announced a profit for its first quarter that increased from last year.

The company's earnings totaled $885.7 million, or $0.74 per share. This compares with $760.6 million, or $0.61 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.76 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 7.1% to $7.10 billion from $6.63 billion last year.

Starbucks Corp. earnings at a glance:

-EPS (Q1): $0.79 vs. $0.75 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.76 -Revenue (Q1): $7.10 Bln vs. $6.63 Bln last year.

