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Starbucks Corp. Reveals Climb In Q3 Income

July 29, 2026 — 04:39 pm EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Starbucks Corp. (SBUX) revealed a profit for its third quarter that Increases, from the same period last year

The company's earnings came in at $1.045 billion, or $0.91 per share. This compares with $558.3 million, or $0.49 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Starbucks Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $0.85 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period fell 1.4% to $9.322 billion from $9.456 billion last year.

Starbucks Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $1.045 Bln. vs. $558.3 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.91 vs. $0.49 last year. -Revenue: $9.322 Bln vs. $9.456 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $ 2.55 To $ 2.65

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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