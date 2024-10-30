Starbucks Corp. Q4 Profit Decreases, Misses Estimates

(RTTNews) - Starbucks Corp. (SBUX) released earnings for fourth quarter that decreased from the same period last year and missed the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $909.3 million, or $0.80 per share. This compares with $1.219 billion, or $1.06 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, Starbucks Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $0.80 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.03 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 3.2% to $9.074 billion from $9.373 billion last year.

Starbucks Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): $909.3 Mln. vs. $1.219 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.80 vs. $1.06 last year. -Revenue (Q4): $9.074 Bln vs. $9.373 Bln last year.

