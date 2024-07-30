News & Insights

Markets
SBUX

Starbucks Corp. Q3 Profit Drops, Inline With Estimates

July 30, 2024 — 04:24 pm EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Starbucks Corp. (SBUX) announced a profit for third quarter that decreased from last year in line with the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $1.054 billion, or $0.93 per share. This compares with $1.141 billion, or $0.99 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Excluding items, Starbucks Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $0.93 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.93 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 0.6% to $9.113 billion from $9.168 billion last year.

Starbucks Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q3): $1.054 Bln. vs. $1.141 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.93 vs. $0.99 last year. -Revenue (Q3): $9.113 Bln vs. $9.168 Bln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

SBUX

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.