Starbucks China to set up innovation tech centre in southern Shenzhen city

Credit: REUTERS/TINGSHU WANG

August 18, 2023 — 05:49 am EDT

BEIJING, Aug 18 (Reuters) - Starbucks China will set up an innovation and technology centre in Shenzhen city in China's southern Guangdong province, with initial investment of about 1.5 billion yuan ($206 million) over the next three years, the company said on Friday.

($1 = 7.2938 Chinese yuan renminbi)

