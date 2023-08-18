Starbucks China to set up innovation tech centre in southern Shenzhen city

BEIJING, Aug 18 (Reuters) - Starbucks China will set up an innovation and technology centre in Shenzhen city in China's southern Guangdong province, with initial investment of about 1.5 billion yuan ($206 million) over the next three years, the company said on Friday.

($1 = 7.2938 Chinese yuan renminbi)

(Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom; Editing by Toby Chopra)

((Ella.Cao@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.