Starbucks' China JV Shift Reshapes Revenue and Margin Outlook

Starbucks Corporation SBUX is moving into a new reporting structure for Starbucks China following the close of its previously announced transaction with Boyu Capital. The transaction closed shortly after the end of the second quarter of fiscal 2026, and beginning in the fiscal third quarter, Starbucks China retail operations will be deconsolidated from the company’s financial results and reported within its broader licensed portfolio.



The change will have a visible impact on Starbucks’ reported revenue profile in the back half of fiscal 2026. Under the new joint venture licensing structure, Starbucks expects China-related revenues in the back half of the year to be less than 20% of what it would have reported had China remained a company-operated business. Reflecting that shift, the company now expects consolidated fiscal 2026 net revenues to be roughly flat year over year.



While the transition lowers reported China-related revenues in the back half of fiscal 2026, Starbucks expects the new China JV structure to be margin accretive. Management said roughly half of China-related revenues are expected to flow through to operating income under the new model. The company expects the transition to be relatively EPS-neutral in fiscal 2026.



The transaction also strengthens Starbucks’ balance-sheet flexibility. Management said the overall value to Starbucks is expected to exceed $13 billion, including the net present value of licensing economics. Starbucks received approximately $3.1 billion in gross cash proceeds before taxes. Before the transaction closed, the company repaid its $1 billion February maturities and expects to use the remaining proceeds for additional debt reduction and ongoing balance-sheet management.



China remains an important part of Starbucks’ international growth agenda. In the fiscal second quarter, Starbucks China delivered transaction-led comparable-sales growth for the fourth consecutive quarter. The company also said Starbucks China plans to expand its footprint from more than 1,000 county-level cities today to more than 1,500 over the next three years.

How Starbucks’ China Shift Stacks Up

Yum! Brands, Inc. YUM and The Wendy’s Company WEN offer useful context for Starbucks’ China shift, as both companies also rely on partner-led models to expand internationally. However, the comparison highlights a key difference: Starbucks is converting an established China retail business into a JV/licensed structure, while Yum! Brands and Wendy’s are using franchising primarily to drive unit growth.

Yum! Brands continues to scale through a mature global franchise system across KFC, Taco Bell and its other brands. In the first quarter of 2026, the company opened 1,030 new stores, including 648 KFC units across 45 countries. KFC delivered 7% unit growth, and management noted that 90% of KFC’s development outside China is contractual through agreements with well-capitalized franchisees. Compared with Starbucks, YUM’s strategy is less about changing the reporting structure of an existing market and more about using franchise scale to support global development and restaurant economics.

Wendy’s is taking a different route by building China exposure from a smaller international base. In the first quarter of 2026, it announced a franchise agreement to develop up to 1,000 restaurants in China over the next 10 years with a local partner that has decades of market experience. Wendy’s also reported 6% international systemwide sales growth, driven by net unit growth, with strength in markets such as the Philippines and Mexico. Compared with Starbucks, Wendy’s is entering China through new franchise-led development, while Starbucks is shifting an existing China business into a JV/licensed model.

Overall, Starbucks’ China transaction is less about entering a new market and more about reshaping the financial model of an established business. Yum! Brands is using franchise scale to expand globally, Wendy’s is using franchising to build a China presence and Starbucks is using a JV/licensed structure to alter revenue recognition, margin flow-through and balance-sheet flexibility.

SBUX’s Price Performance, Valuation & Estimates

Shares of Starbucks have gained 28.4% in the past year against the industry’s 5.8% decline.

SBUX’s One-Year Price Performance



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From a valuation standpoint, SBUX trades at a forward price-to-sales (P/S) multiple of 3.08, below the industry’s average of 3.35.

SBUX’s P/S Ratio (Forward 12-Month) vs. Industry



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The Zacks Consensus Estimate for SBUX’s fiscal 2026 earnings per share (EPS) implies a year-over-year increase of 12.7%. The EPS estimates for fiscal 2026 have increased in the past 30 days.

EPS Trend of SBUX Stock



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SBUX’s Zacks Rank

SBUX stock currently flaunts a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

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