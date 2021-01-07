Starbucks CFO Patrick Grismer to retire next month

Jan 7 (Reuters) - Starbucks Corp SBUX.O said on Thursday Chief Financial Officer Patrick Grismer would retire from his position next month.

Rachel Ruggeri, senior vice president of finance, the Americas and a 16-year Starbucks partner, will take Grismer's role, the company said.

(Reporting by Nivedita Balu in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

