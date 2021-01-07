US Markets
Starbucks CFO Patrick Grismer to retire next month

Nivedita Balu Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/RODRIGO GARRIDO

Starbucks Corp said on Thursday Chief Financial Officer Patrick Grismer would retire from his position next month.

Rachel Ruggeri, senior vice president of finance, the Americas and a 16-year Starbucks partner, will take Grismer's role, the company said.

