Starbucks CFO Grismer to retire; insider Ruggeri to take over

Jan 7 (Reuters) - Starbucks Corp SBUX.O said on Thursday Chief Financial Officer Patrick Grismer would retire from his position next month, handing over the role to Rachel Ruggeri.

Grismer, who has held the role for a little over two years, will remain with the company as an adviser to Chief Executive Officer Kevin Johnson through May 2.

Ruggeri has been with Starbucks for 16 years, starting as a member of the accounting team.

The coffee chain also reiterated its forecast for the first quarter and fiscal 2021.

