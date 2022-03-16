US Markets
Starbucks CEO Johnson to resign as pandemic winds down

Hilary Russ Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Starbucks Chief Executive Officer Kevin Johnson will retire on April 4, the company said on Wednesday, and the coffee chain's founder Howard Schultz will serve as interim CEO.

Johnson had signaled to the board of directors a year ago that he might retire when the COVID-19 pandemic waned, he said in a company statement.

