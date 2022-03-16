Starbucks CEO Johnson to resign as pandemic winds down

March 16 (Reuters) - Starbucks Chief Executive Officer Kevin Johnson will retire on April 4, the company said on Wednesday, and the coffee chain's founder Howard Schultz will serve as interim CEO.

Johnson had signaled to the board of directors a year ago that he might retire when the COVID-19 pandemic waned, he said in a company statement.

(Reporting by Hilary Russ; editing by Jason Neely)

((Hilary.Russ@thomsonreuters.com; +1 (646) 223-7381; Reuters Messaging: hilary.russ.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.