Starbucks CEO brings warm skills to hot problems

NEW YORK (Reuters Breakingviews) - Starbucks found a new partner to lead its tough makeover. The $98 billion coffee chain on Thursday https://stories.starbucks.com/press/2022/starbucks-names-laxman-narasimhan-as-next-chief-executive-officer/ named Reckitt Benckiser’s outgoing boss Laxman Narasimhan as its next chief executive, taking over from interim CEO and long-time Starbucks leader Howard Schultz next April. He will have to deliver more and faster Frapuccinos with a restless workforce and rising costs. With Schultz still hanging around, Narasimhan is under the gun.

Narasimhan has spent the last three years trying to turn around the British consumer goods company when Starbucks offered him a sweeter deal to jump ship. Sales were improving, and in China, Starbucks’ second largest market, Narasimhan made some tough decisions to trim in areas that were a drag. While Narasimhan ran Reckitt, the company’s stock returned 7% including dividends, which doesn’t sound great but is far better than peer Unilever over the same period.

Still, Starbucks is a steaming hot challenge compared with Reckitt. Some of its existing problems are familiar to Narasimhan, like record inflation, which has contributed to huge increases to Starbucks’ costs. But others are somewhat unique. Workers are becoming restless, with some 200 stores in the United States unionizing recently. Plus consumers tend to make larger orders through the mobile app or drive thru. Both challenges suggest the company needs to be prepared to reshape the barista culture on which Schultz grew the company and move towards automation.

The trouble is that Narasimhan isn’t alone in making decisions, at least at the beginning. Schultz, who is on his third stint as Starbucks’ boss, will stay on as a board member and adviser. Narasimhan will report to him until April, which could help ease the transition. But it also likely means Schultz is setting out the plan that Narasimhan will follow.

Starbucks shares were down 1.5% on Friday morning, suggesting shareholders are cautious. With so many moving pieces – and a steadfast Schultz - they are right to be lukewarm.

