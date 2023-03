WASHINGTON, March 7 (Reuters) - Starbucks Corp SBUX.O Chief Executive Howard Schultz has agreed to testify before the U.S. Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee on March 29, the panel's chairman said on Tuesday.

(Reporting by Kanishka Singh in Washington; editing by Tim Ahmann)

((Kanishka.Singh@thomsonreuters.com; +12024508248;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.