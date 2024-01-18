Starbucks case at US Supreme Court could limit labor board's key legal tool

By Daniel Wiessner

Jan 17 (Reuters) - A U.S. Supreme Court case involving Starbucks' firing of a group of union supporters could have a broad impact on the powers of the federal agency that enforces workers' rights to organize, experts said.

The justices last week agreed to hear the coffee chain's appeal of a ruling that said it must reinstate seven workers at a Memphis, Tennessee, store who lost their jobs amid a nationwide unionizing campaign that was unprecedented for Starbucks.

About 385 of the company's 9,000 U.S. stores have unionized since 2021, and it is facing hundreds of complaints before the National Labor Relations Board (NLRB) alleging that it has illegally interfered with union campaigns or retaliated against pro-union employees.

Starbucks has denied wrongdoing but said that it had already re-hired the Memphis workers, so the immediate impact of the Supreme Court's ruling on the company could be marginal.

But the stakes are higher for the NLRB, as the court will decide how high of a bar the agency must meet to win court orders requiring employers to reinstate fired workers or take other steps to address alleged illegal labor practices.

A ruling for Starbucks could impair the board's ability to seek those court orders, which are already fairly rare, experts said.

“It’s going to require the board to work harder in certain cases and may make it more difficult for them long term to achieve this extraordinary relief,” said Roger King, senior counsel at the business-backed HR Policy Association.

A board spokeswoman declined to comment.

The NLRB general counsel's office acts as a prosecutor in unfair labor practice cases, bringing claims to administrative judges and then a five-member board appointed by the president whose decisions can be appealed to federal appeals courts.

Those layers of review mean that NLRB cases can take years to resolve, leaving fired workers in limbo. In cases involving allegations of serious illegal practices, the general counsel can go to federal court to seek a temporary order known as a 10(j) injunction while a case plays out at the agency.

Aside from the Memphis case, the board is seeking court injunctions against Starbucks in at least five other cases involving individual stores.

Federal courts are sharply divided over the standard that should be applied when the NLRB seeks an injunction. Four appeals courts apply the same test used to decide whether any plaintiff is entitled to a temporary injunction pending the outcome of a lawsuit, which includes determining whether the claims are likely to succeed.

But five other courts, including the Ohio-based 6th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in the Starbucks case, have required only that the board show reasonable cause to believe an employer violated federal labor law and that an injunction would be "just and proper."

Business groups including the U.S. Chamber of Commerce had urged the Supreme Court to take the case, saying that lower bar makes it too easy for the NLRB to win court injunctions, particularly in cases involving unsettled legal arguments.

Court injunctions can force businesses to retain expensive assets, remain in unprofitable facilities or reinstate employees who engaged in harassment and other misconduct, according to Kristen Swearingen, chair of the Coalition for a Democratic Workplace, an umbrella group of hundreds of business organizations.

"Allowing ... injunctions with little judicial oversight will have substantial consequences as businesses are forced to abide by temporary orders based on flawed legal theories or unsubstantiated allegations," she said.

Starbucks acknowledged the case's broader implications in a statement last week, saying it was seeking "to level the playing field for all U.S. employers by ensuring that a single standard is applied" to requests for injunctions by the NLRB. The company declined further comment.

The Supreme Court's decision to hear the case comes as current NLRB general counsel Jennifer Abruzzo, an appointee of Democratic President Joe Biden, has said her office will aggressively pursue 10(j) injunctions in appropriate cases.

In a 2022 memo, Abruzzo said court injunctions "are one of the most important tools available to effectively enforce" U.S. labor law and can deter businesses from retaliating against union supporters and discouraging unionization efforts. She encouraged regional board lawyers to seek them more routinely when cases cannot be settled.

But the NLRB in urging the Supreme Court to reject the Starbucks case said that it had still used the tactic sparingly under Abruzzo - 21 times in 2022, down from as many as 38 each year during the Obama administration.

The case is Starbucks Corp v. McKinney, U.S. Supreme Court, No. 23-367.

For Starbucks: Lisa Blatt of Williams & Connolly

For the NLRB: Solicitor General Elizabeth Prelogar

(Reporting by Daniel Wiessner in Albany, New York, Editing by Alexia Garamfalvi)

