Starbucks: Can Brian Nichol Turnaround the Coffee Giant?

In this episode of the Motley Fool's CrunchTime series, Fool contributor Jason Hall analyzes Starbucks' (NASDAQ: SBUX) current challenges, including declining sales and operational issues, and discuss the company's potential for growth and turnaround under the leadership of Brian Nichol.

*Stock prices used were from the morning of Oct. 25, 2024. The video was published on Oct. 28, 2024.

Should you invest $1,000 in Starbucks right now?

Before you buy stock in Starbucks, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Starbucks wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $867,372!*

Stock Advisor provides investors with an easy-to-follow blueprint for success, including guidance on building a portfolio, regular updates from analysts, and two new stock picks each month. The Stock Advisor service has more than quadrupled the return of S&P 500 since 2002*.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of October 28, 2024

Jason Hall has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Starbucks. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.