Starbucks cafe in hometown Seattle votes to unionize

Hilary Russ Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/Kacper Pempel

March 22 (Reuters) - Starbucks workers in a cafe in Seattle, the coffee chain's hometown, voted 9 to 0 in favor of joining a labor union, according to a tally of ballots on Tuesday.

(Reporting by Hilary Russ, Editing by Franklin Paul)

((Hilary.Russ@thomsonreuters.com; +1 (646) 223-7381; Reuters Messaging: hilary.russ.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

