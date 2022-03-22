Starbucks cafe in hometown Seattle votes to unionize

March 22 (Reuters) - Starbucks workers in a cafe in Seattle, the coffee chain's hometown, voted 9 to 0 in favor of joining a labor union, according to a tally of ballots on Tuesday.

(Reporting by Hilary Russ, Editing by Franklin Paul)

