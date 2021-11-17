Starbucks Brings Back Reusable Holiday Red Cup To Attract Customers

(RTTNews) - Starbucks Corp. (SBUX) announced on Wednesday that it would be giving away its famous reusable holiday cups for a single day. People ordering a handcrafted holiday beverage from Starbucks stores across the U.S on Thursday will get their drink in a "limited-edition reusable red cup."

Starbucks said in a statement that this year's reusable cup design has the "classic holiday red, with playful swirls of shimmering ribbon dancing against a starry sky." The same design was also printed on paper cups as part of the company's recently introduced holiday theme.

The company said that the "red cup" supplies are limited and will be given on all orders, either through its app, in-person or via delivery platforms.

Starbucks said that the cup is made from 50 percent recycled materials and people can bring it back to the stores to receive a 10 percent discount on upcoming orders.

If any customer wants to receive the red cup, then they must order a handcrafted holiday drink or fall beverage like apple crisp macchiato, peppermint mocha, pumpkin cream cold brew and toasted white hot chocolate. The Starbucks regular items like brewed and iced coffee are not part of this offer.

Customers always look forward to Starbucks' holiday-themed cups and this year, Starbucks aims to bring higher sales and expects more than $3 billion to be added to the company's gift cards.

