Starbucks & Boyu JV in China: A Strategic Bet to Accelerate Growth?

Starbucks Corporation SBUX has officially finalized a landmark joint venture (JV) with Boyu Capital, marking a decisive step in reshaping its China strategy. The move signals both opportunity and strategic recalibration in one of its most critical growth markets and represents a key milestone in the company’s broader “Back to Starbucks” transformation. At its core, this shift reflects a transition from a company-operated model to a licensed structure designed for aggressive, disciplined expansion.



Under the terms of the agreement, Boyu Capital now holds a 60% majority stake in Starbucks’ China retail operations, while Starbucks retains a 40% ownership interest. Crucially, Starbucks continues to own and license its brand and intellectual property to the JV, ensuring that the core "Starbucks Experience" remains intact even as operational leadership shifts. This 60/40 split allows Starbucks to de-risk its capital exposure in a highly competitive landscape while simultaneously leveraging Boyu’s local expertise, capital base and execution capabilities — critical advantages in navigating China’s diverse and rapidly evolving consumer landscape.



The strategic rationale behind this partnership is closely aligned with Starbucks’ renewed focus on operational excellence and long-term scalability. In the first quarter of 2026, Starbucks China achieved its fifth consecutive quarter of revenue growth, reaching $823 million, an 11% year-over-year increase. Despite this momentum, the market remains "fiercely competitive." By partnering with Boyu, Starbucks aims to accelerate its footprint from 8,000 locations toward an ambitious long-term goal of 20,000 stores, specifically targeting lower-tier cities and new regions where local insight is paramount to success.



Looking ahead, the company is targeting a significant expansion of its store footprint, with a long-term vision of scaling well beyond its current base. By combining Starbucks’ global brand strength with Boyu’s on-the-ground expertise, the partnership is designed to unlock new avenues of growth while improving operational efficiency and capital returns. The real test, however, will be whether this hybrid model can deliver sustained expansion while maintaining the brand consistency that has defined Starbucks globally.

Market Expansion: Starbucks and Industry Peers

Platform expansion remains a key strategic priority for McDonald's Corporation MCD and Dutch Bros Inc. BROS, with both companies highlighting product development and scalable beverage ecosystems as part of their broader growth strategies.



McDonald's continues to prioritize scale as a core growth driver, targeting approximately 2,600 gross restaurant openings in 2026 as part of its plan to reach 50,000 locations globally by 2027. McDonald’s has highlighted execution across value, marketing and menu innovation as a key focus, with management indicating that coordination across these areas is essential to supporting traffic and sales performance.



Dutch Bros is similarly pursuing aggressive unit expansion alongside deep investments in execution. The company opened 154 new shops in 2025, representing 16% new unit growth, and is scaling its development pipeline toward a target of 2,029 shops by 2029. Management has emphasized that new shop productivity remains strong, supported by refinements in its development process and disciplined market expansion. In parallel, Dutch Bros is focusing on throughput improvements and order-ahead capabilities to handle higher volumes while maintaining a consistent customer experience.

SBUX’s Stock Price Performance, Valuation & Estimates

Shares of Starbucks have gained 11.2% in the past six months, outperforming the Zacks Retail - Restaurants industry, the broader Retail and Wholesale sector and the S&P 500 index.

SBUX Six-Month Price Performance



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

SBUX stock is currently trading at a premium compared with the industry peers, with a forward 12-month price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 34.39, as evidenced by the chart below.

SBUX’s P/E Ratio (Forward 12-Month) vs. Industry



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for SBUX’s 2026 and 2027 earnings implies a year-over-year uptick of 8.5% and 27.1%, respectively. EPS estimates for 2026 have remained unchanged in the past 30 days.

EPS Trend of SBUX Stock



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

SBUX stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).



You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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Starbucks Corporation (SBUX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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Dutch Bros Inc. (BROS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.