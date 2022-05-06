US Markets
SBUX

Starbucks asks White House for a meeting

Contributor
Hilary Russ Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Kacper Pempel

Starbucks Corp on Friday asked for a meeting with U.S. President Joe Biden's administration after unionized workers talked to White House officials on Thursday.

May 6 (Reuters) - Starbucks Corp SBUX.O on Friday asked for a meeting with U.S. President Joe Biden's administration after unionized workers talked to White House officials on Thursday.

(Reporting by Hilary Russ Editing by Chris Reese)

((Hilary.Russ@thomsonreuters.com; +1 (646) 223-7381; Reuters Messaging: hilary.russ.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

SBUX

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular