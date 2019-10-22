Starbucks Announces Expansion Of Starbucks Delivers To Five Major U.S. Markets

(RTTNews) - Starbucks Coffee Company (SBUX) has expanded its Starbucks Delivers program to five new U.S. markets, Atlanta, Denver, Phoenix, Philadelphia, and New Jersey. The company has further expanded the delivery program in the New York Metro.

Starbucks Delivers is now available in a total of 16 major U.S. markets and will reach nationwide in early 2020. It is available through the Uber Eats mobile app on iOS and Android devices. In addition to the U.S., Starbucks has launched its delivery programs in more than 15 global markets.

