Starbucks and Delta Partner Up: Earn 3 Free Coffees and 500 SkyMiles by Linking Accounts

What if you could earn airline miles every time you went to Starbucks for a caffeine boost? Well, now you can! Starbucks and Delta Air Lines recently launched a loyalty partnership that will allow customers to earn more rewards through both loyalty programs. It's quick and easy to link your accounts, and you could earn free coffee and free flights sooner.

Introducing the Starbucks and Delta loyalty partnership

As of Oct. 12, U.S. customers can link their Delta SkyMiles and Starbucks Rewards accounts to boost their rewards potential. Through this partnership, members can earn rewards faster.

You can easily link both accounts at either DeltaStarbucks.com or StarbucksDelta.com. Once this is done, members can earn one mile per $1 on eligible purchases at Starbucks.

But that's not all. On days when members fly with Delta, they can earn double stars on eligible purchases made at participating Starbucks stores. These bonus reward opportunities are in addition to the regular rewards earned through the Delta SkyMiles and Starbucks Rewards programs.

If you're a fan of free flights and free coffee, this partnership offers a simple way to boost your rewards. If you're not yet a member of these rewards programs, both are free to join.

How to earn up to three free coffees and 500 SkyMiles

Through Dec. 31, 2022, members who link their Delta SkyMiles and Starbucks Rewards accounts can earn freebies. Once you link both accounts and make an eligible purchase at Starbucks, you'll earn the following:

500 Delta SkyMiles

150 Starbucks Rewards stars

Eligible Starbucks purchases include food, drink, and merchandise. Some purchases, like alcoholic beverages and gift cards, don't qualify for this promotion. Starbucks Rewards offers redemptions at different price points. Looking to redeem for free coffee? Here is what 150 stars will get you:

For 50 stars, you can get a cup of brewed coffee or hot tea.

You can redeem 150 stars for a handcrafted beverage like a latte or cold brew.

You can earn anywhere from one to three complimentary beverages by linking your rewards accounts. No matter your current personal finance situation, freebies are always a win!

Can loyalty programs help you save you money?

If you're new to using loyalty and rewards programs, you may wonder if they can save you money. The answer is yes.

By earning rewards, you could score freebies. Instead of paying for a seat upgrade, flight, espresso shot, or cup of coffee, you could get it for free by cashing in the rewards you earned. This could help you keep more money in your bank account.

It's worth noting that these programs usually require you to spend money to earn rewards, and the most loyal customers will have a better chance of maximizing their rewards.

You should never spend money you can't afford just to earn rewards. Before buying a latte or plane ticket, consider your financial goals, so you don't risk falling into credit card debt.

But if you're already spending money with your favorite brands, joining their free rewards programs is probably worthwhile. If you're a Starbucks or Delta Air Lines fan, don't miss out on this unique opportunity to boost your rewards potential.

