Starbucks Adds Products To At-home Experience

(RTTNews) - Coffee giant Starbucks expanded its at-home coffee portfolio by launching several new products in partnership with Swiss food giant Nestle. The new products will be available nationwide in grocery stores starting February.

The new products include Cold Brew Concentrate, Fresh Brew Coffee, Starbucks Coffee with Essential Vitamins, Starbucks Coffee with Golden Turmeric, and Starbucks Coffee with 2X Caffeine.

Starbucks Cold Brew Concentrates are available in Signature Black and Caramel Dolce flavors in both multi-serve and single serve formats. The cold brews can be made at home by just adding water and ice.

Starbucks Fresh Brew, ideal for the morning coffee routine, is available in Pike Place Roast, French Roast, and Breakfast Blend flavors. The grounds are pre-portioned to brew 4 to 6 cups of coffee.

The fresh brew's pre-portioned airtight packaging is new to the market. The airtight seal locks in the peak flavor of Starbucks' signature ground coffee for a fresh taste.

Starbucks has also introduced three new blends of Starbucks Coffees - Essential Vitamins, Golden Turmeric and 2x Caffeine.

The Essential Vitamins blend, packed with five B vitamins, is available in roast and ground, and K-Cup pods.

Golden Turmeric, flavored with turmeric, ginger and cinnamon, is also available in roast and ground, and K-Cup pods.

2x Caffeine comes with twice the caffeine when compared to one Starbucks K-Cup pod of black coffee. It is also available in K-Cup pods.

Starbucks had formed the global coffee alliance with Nestle in August 2018. With this, Nestle obtained the rights to market, sell and distribute certain Starbucks products in all global at-home and away-from-home channels.

The alliance has enabled Nestle to strengthen its coffee portfolio in the North American premium roast and ground and portioned coffee business. It has also helped the Starbucks brand to expand globally in grocery and food service by utilizing the global reach of Nestle.

Last year, the alliance had brought Starbucks Creamers and Starbucks by Nespresso to grocery shelves in the U.S., and expanded the presence of the Starbucks brand in more than 30 markets.

