News & Insights

Markets
SBUX

Starbucks Adds Coffee Farms In Costa Rica And Guatemala - Quick Facts

October 03, 2024 — 06:26 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Starbucks announced an expansion of collaborative coffee innovation network. The company added farms located in Guatemala and Costa Rica with future farm investments in Africa and Asia. The new farms in Costa Rica and Guatemala will both study hybrid coffee varieties under different elevations and soil conditions. Starbucks said it will have a coffee innovation network spanning the three main growing regions of the Coffee Belt - Latin America, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

"Through these innovation farms, we will develop solutions that will not only improve coffee productivity and quality but also empower farmers with the tools and knowledge needed to thrive in a changing world and challenging climate," said Roberto Vega, Starbucks vice president of Global Coffee Agronomy, R&D and Sustainability.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

SBUX

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.