Starbucks 2024 Deals: BOGO Weekends, $3 Drinks, Triple Stars

Starbucks “ New Year, New Yays ” promotions begin this week and they have three different deals on offer. And you can save a little everyday and earn extra rewards by bringing in your own cup.

In order to take advantage of these offers, you’ll need to join Starbucks Rewards. You can sign-up online through the Starbucks website, or join through the app. To become a member, you’ll just need to provide your first and last name, as well as an email address. As a member you earn stars toward free food and drinks and receive free coffee refills during in-store visits.

These offers are valid at all company-operated stores and participating licensed stores in the U.S. and Canada.

Triple stars this Tuesday

Starbucks reward members can earn triple stars on purchases made on Jan 9, 2024. You must activate this offer in app to earn triple stars on your purchases.

This might be a good time to try the new Iced Hazelnut Oatmilk Shaken Espresso or enjoy returning fan favorites Pistachio Cream Cold Brew and Pistachio Latte. They also added Potato, Cheddar & Chive Bakes and a Vanilla Bean Custard Danish to the winter menu.

$3 Thursday on January 11

This Thursday from 12 pm - 6 pm, you can get a grande or smaller handcrafted drink for $3 with an additional charge for customizations. If you don't care for dairy, I suggest you order one of their beverages featuring non-dairy milk to avoid the upcharge.

BOGO weekend

Take your caffeine buddy to Starbucks this weekend and share this deal. On Saturday 13 and Sunday 14 if you buy a handcrafted drink, you'll get one of equal or lesser value for free (with a $10 maximum value).

Bring your own cup and pay less

You don’t have to miss your favorite mug when you buy a cup of coffee anymore — you can now use your own cup at Starbucks and save. Customers who bring a clean, personal cup will receive a $0.10 discount on their beverage, and Starbucks Rewards members will receive 25 bonus stars — whether you order in the store, on the app, or in the drive-thru.

Here’s how you can order with a personal cup:

In store . Tell the barista when you order that you have brought your own personal cup. If you choose to sit and stay in the store you can also request a reusable ceramic or glass cup.

. Tell the barista when you order that you have brought your own personal cup. If you choose to sit and stay in the store you can also request a reusable ceramic or glass cup. In app order . After selecting your beverage, you hit the “customization” button and then scroll to the bottom and select “Personal Cup” and then continue ordering as normal. When you get to the store, you connect with the barista at the pickup area, and hand over your clean personal cup without the lid. The barista will serve the beverage, add any finishing touches and pass it back in a contactless vessel.

. After selecting your beverage, you hit the “customization” button and then scroll to the bottom and select “Personal Cup” and then continue ordering as normal. When you get to the store, you connect with the barista at the pickup area, and hand over your clean personal cup without the lid. The barista will serve the beverage, add any finishing touches and pass it back in a contactless vessel. The drive-thru. You order your beverage as usual, and let the barista know you brought your own cup. At the pickup window, baristas will collect your personal cup without the lid using a contactless vessel to ensure hygiene and safety. The beverage will be returned the same way.

