Starbox Group started to support 180 Degrees Bandcom with StarboxAI Pro

Starbox Group (STBX) announces that it has started to support 180 Degrees Brandcom with its StarboxAI Pro Series software for 180’s branding and advertising business. 180, an indirect subsidiary that is 51% owned by Starbox, is a 4A advertising agency incorporated in 2013 that offers digital marketing, advertising consulting and design services. 180 has maintained long-term relationships, with more than 20% of its existing clients for over 15 years. To enhance service quality, 180 anticipates improving brand engagement by using StarboxAI Pro Series, which provides artificial intelligence powered solutions for image creation, video production, and live streaming alongside data-driven marketing strategies.

