Starbox Group Secures Software Deal with Tech Firms

October 28, 2024 — 04:58 pm EDT

Starbox Group Holdings Ltd. (STBX) has released an update.

Starbox Group Holdings Ltd. has entered a software purchase agreement with Distributed Information Technologies Limited and Irace Technology Limited. This deal involves the sale of the Cyberspace Expo Experience Lounge System software, including its source code, object code, and all updates, between the parties. The agreement highlights commitments from all parties to fulfill the obligations and conditions outlined in the contract.

